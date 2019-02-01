Report: Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is our pleasure to write that Chick-fil-A has been rated best fast food customer service in America.

That's according to America's Best Customer Service 2019 report by Newsweek.

Newsweek's compiled rankings reveal the best customer-service companies.

Here are the top 3 Fast-Food Restaurant Chains

Chick-fil-A Sonic Drive-In Arby's

The results were based on a number of factors including more than 130,000 customer evaluations.

