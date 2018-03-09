Report: Family's wolf-dog hybrid fatally mauls 8-day-old baby lying in bassinet

JONESVILLE, Va. - A Virginia sheriff says an 8-day-old baby has died after being mauled by a wolf-dog hybrid.

Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons told the Kingsport Times-News that deputies were initially told a "large shepherd-type" dog attacked and mauled the girl while she was lying in a bassinet. The sheriff said the infant's upper body and head were primarily injured.

WJHL reports the child's parents heard the infant girl crying and went into her bedroom to discover the dog standing over her.

"The child, according to the statements, was in a bassinet. There was blood in the bassinet where the dog had attacked the child. (There were) very serious injuries to the upper body, and the head. The child had been seriously mauled by the animal," Parsons said.

He said his department was responding to a call about the mauling Wednesday morning, but the baby was already on the way to a hospital when deputies arrived. She died that afternoon.

WJHL reports the dog, which was eventually determined to be a 3-year-old wolf-dog hybrid, was euthanized after being taken to the pound.

The sheriff says social services are checking on the two other children in the home. He also stated that he's checking with the commonwealth's attorney to see if any charges can be filed.

"I'm concerned about whether the child was protected, so the tough part for me is who is in the right and who is in the wrong, and you hate to charge parents that are grieving over a child, but at the same time you have to consider the rights of the child," Parsons said.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.

