Report: Florida man bites and kicks deputies on trespass call

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - What began as a routine trespassing complaint escalated into violence Tuesday when a St. Augustine Beach man's jaw was broken after he kicked one deputy and then bit another, authorities said.

Maxwell Davis Elder, 20, was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, all felonies, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The episode began about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when a neighbor asked deputies to trespass Elder, saying he had stolen a $300 extension ladder from a pool enclosure, according to Elder's arrest report.

Elder was wearing a fentanyl patch and carrying a glass pipe and a bag of marijuana when deputies confronted him outside a neighboring home, according to the report.

The report said Elder turned violent as he was taken into custody, first banging his head against a patrol car window and then kicking one deputy and sinking his teeth into the second deputy's hand.

Elder was subdued when one deputy used a brachial stun on him. The strike to the side of Elder’s neck likely resulted in a broken jaw that was discovered during an exam at a hospital, the report noted.

Elder was released from the hospital and booked on the listed charges into the St. Johns County jail, where he remains in custody in lieu of $9,000 bail, jail logs show.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.