Complaint: Kidnapped children were bound with zip ties, duct tape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two children who said they were kidnapped by a Jacksonville truck driver told an officer they were bound with zip ties and duct tape during their ordeal, according to a federal complaint obtained Thursday by News4Jax.

Marshall Pendergrass, 47, was taken into custody after police found the children in the cab of his semi truck. He's facing federal charges.

Police in Winslow, Arizona, were contacted by authorities in Belton, Texas, about a 12-year-old boy and his 14-year-old sister who were reported missing Friday. According to the complaint, the children were found in the cab of Pendergrass' semi truck and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The boy told investigators Pendergrass' truck was broken, and Pendergrass, described as a family friend, told the boy he would be in the area over Spring Break, the complaint read. Pendergrass arrived in Texas on Friday afternoon, and after he siblings' mother left them at home, the boy left the house to find Pendergrass.

The boy was under the impression that Pendergrass was going to give him a new iPhone. After the boy walked to a truck stop where Pendergrass was waiting, the two left and the boy believed they were going to a Metro PCS store to activate two iPhones. The boy was instructed to leave his current phone at the house.

Pendergrass then called the boy's sister, telling her to stay at her friend's house, the report said. Pendergrass and the boy picked her up, and they continued driving.

The children began to get uneasy after traveling for awhile in Pendergrass' truck. At some point, the two fell asleep. When they woke up, Pendergrass told the two they weren't going home, but instead they were going with him to Nevada.

After demanding they be taken home, the complaint stated, the children had their hands zip tied and their legs duct taped. The boy also noticed Pendergrass was in possession of a firearm.

The children dozed off again at a truck stop about 75 miles east of Flagstaff, Arizona. They were awakened by police knocking on the door of the truck cab.

On Tuesday, News4Jax spoke with the children's grandmother who lives in Jacksonville. She is extremely upset about what happened, but said the children are doing "remarkably well."

