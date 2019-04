JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This is either the best news ever, or your worst nightmare.

Lego is bringing one of its toy stores to the St. Johns Town Center.

The Jax Daily Record reports that the city is reviewing a build-out permit for Lego in a space in front of Dillard's.

If you don't know what a "lego" is, it's a brand of plastic blocks that can be locked together, used as a children's building toy.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.