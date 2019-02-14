Report: Mimi's Cafe could become Ida Claire restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mimi’s Cafe at St. Johns Town Center could be converted into a Dallas-based concept called Ida Claire, South of Ordinary, according to building plans filed with the city, according to the Jax Daily Record.

Plans for the Southern-inspired restaurant are under review for Ida Claire to take over.

Get it? “I declare.”

The plans in review show that the proposed conversion would include adding a 15-seat Airstream trailer within the outdoor patio area to be used for lounge seating and private dining.

The first Ida Claire restaurant is in Dallas, reports the Jax Daily Record.

The ida-claire.com site describes the restaurant as “an intriguing, southern-inspired destination for relaxing suppers, slow weekend brunching or a meeting hub for business lunches and happy hour.”

Ida Claire is part of Front Burner Dining Group LLC, which also owns Whiskey Cake, Haywire, Legacy Hall, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, The Keeper and The Ranch. The restaurants primarily are in Texas, with one in Oklahoma.

The frontburnerdiningroup.com site describes the climate-controlled private Airstream, for up to 12 guests, as “a funky and psychedelic dining experience.”

