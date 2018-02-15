Report: Name of first victim of Parkland shooting learned

PARKLAND, Fla. - The first name of a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting was reported Thursday morning.

News4Jax's sister station WPLG reported that Jamie Guttenberg died in the shooting. The Broward Sheriff's Office had yet to release the identities of the 17 dead or of the 17 who were rushed to Broward Health North, Broward Medical Center, Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center. Authorities identified the suspected gunman as Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former troubled student at the school.

Guttenberg's brother, Jesse, made it home, according to the report.

Broward Health Medical Center received seven patients, of whom, two were in life-threatening condition. Broward Health North received eight patients and one suspect. Three were in life-threatening condition and two died. Broward Health Coral Springs received one patient with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPLG also included a number of photos of missing students.

