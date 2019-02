LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Peter Tork of The Monkees performs at The Greek Theatre on November 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Peter Tork, keyboardist and bass guitarist of the Monkees, has died, reports say. He was 77.

Tork had been diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer affecting his tongue, Fox News reports.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” a post on the musician’s Facebook page said.

