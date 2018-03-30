Top 3 worst polluters of the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new report by the Environment Florida Research and Policy Center revealed the worst polluters of the St. Johns River.

Industrial facilities dumped excessive pollution into Florida’s waterways 270 times, from January 2016 to September 2017. That’s the tenth worst total in the nation.

Top 3 Polluters of the St. Johns River:

#1- Georgia-Pacifc Consumer Operations LLC in Putnam County

#2- Naval Station Mayport in Duval County

#3- Seminoles Units 1 & 2 in Putnam County

Top 3 Polluters Statewide:

#1- Pilgrim’s Pride Processing Plant in Suwannee County

#2- Siesta Key Utilities Authority in Sarasota County

#3- H L Culbreath Bayside, Power Plant in Hillsborough County

The report noted the industrial facilities rarely faced penalties for polluting the St Johns River.

Environment Florida is releasing its Troubled Waters report as the federal government tries to weaken clean water protections and slash enforcement funding for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the states.

“All Florida waterways should be clean for swimming, drinking water, and wildlife,” said Jennifer Rubiello, state director with Environment Florida. “But industrial polluters are still dumping chemicals that threaten our health and environment, and they aren’t being held accountable.”



“I have seen people fishing, swimming and boating in every single location this report lists as a major violator. These pollutants are toxic to our water, hazardous to our health, and dangerous to the ecosystem,” said Shannon Blankenship with the Riverkeeper.

Troubled Waters shows that polluters are spewing everything from fecal matter to heavy metals to oil and grease into the water.

Efforts to Protect Clean Water

In response, the report recommends several measures to ensure stronger enforcement of, and protection for, clean water. But the river’s advocates worry because the state legislature passed some bills earlier this month that they worry will only make the situation worse.

“Statewide, we know that more needs to be done to hold these polluters accountable when they violate their permits,” Rubiello said. “This is a call to action, and the report is where we can begin.”

They plan to revisit the tenants of the Clean Water Act passed in 1972. That act was designed to protect and restore the nation’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters. While the act laid the groundwork, there’s not enough compliance in what environmentalists call an overly lenient system, often allowing pollution without accountability.

