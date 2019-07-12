Report: Snack sales jump in states where weed is legal

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Candy and snack sales are on the rise within cannabis-legal states, according to a recent report from Nielsen.

Nielsen data shows that sales of both salty and sweet snacks in the U.S. have increased over the past 52 weeks.

Salty snacks reached sales of $29.9 billion and sweet snacks hit sales of $6.5 billion.

"Marijuana consumption has been clinically and anecdotally shown to increase a consumers’ appetite and enjoyment of food," according to the Nielsen report. "And sales data from within the U.S. Census divisions where cannabis has been legalized for recreational use supports the munchies effect."

