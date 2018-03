JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was hit and killed after she was hit by a car in the Duclay area of Jacksonville.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at Townsend Road.

The car was a white sedan. Authorities said the driver stopped and was cooperating with police. The woman who died was only described as a woman in her 20s. Her identity has not been released yet.

