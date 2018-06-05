Reports: Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead at 55

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday at her Park Avenue apartment in New York City, according to a report from tabloid website TMZ.

The initial report did not disclose the cause of death or who made the discovery. It did, however, acknowledge there were multiple reports speculating it was a suicide.

Spade, 55, was widely known for her namesake fashion line, which began with handbags and later grew to include clothing and jewelry as well.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.