Reports: Judge orders release of Parkland shooting surveillance video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Surveillance video taken during last month's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School could be released this week, according to multiple reports.

A judge on Monday ordered the release of that footage, ruling that public interest trumped the potential harm that could come from the disclosure of the cameras' locations, the Miami Herald reported.

Prosecutors, who unsuccessfully challenged arguments for the video's release, could still appeal the judge's ruling. The Herald reported the video would not become public until Thursday at the earliest.

BREAKING: A Broward judge has ordered the public release of video clips showing the outside of Parkland school shooting, footage that shows Deputy Scot Peterson not going inside to confront shooter Nikolas Cruz — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 12, 2018

Video wouldn't be released until, at least, Thursday. That gives state or schools time to appeal, if they want, and for students' faces to be redacted. Judge ruled the interest to the public outweighed potential harm to outdoor security cameras https://t.co/F3Lc9eA0gw — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 12, 2018

The video shows the sequence of events that unfolded outside the school Feb. 14 while a gunman went on a deadly shooting rampage inside.

It reportedly shows former Deputy Scot Peterson, who has come under criticism for not confronting the shooter, waiting outside while the shooter carried out his attack unchecked.

The judge ruled against the state's argument that public release of the footage could interfere with the investigation into suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz and Cruz's right to due process.

The Broward County School Board has resisted efforts to release the video, saying that doing so could compromise campus security at Stoneman Douglas High, according to Local10.com.

Several news organizations -- including The New York Times, the Herald, CNN and the Sun-Sentinel -- sued to make the video public.

