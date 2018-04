ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. John's County Fire Rescue Officials report a boat has overturned in the waters of St. Augustine Inlet Sunday afternoon.

The Coast guard and Fire Rescue Crews are using boats and helicopters trying to rescue whoever is on the boat.

The boat may have hit a sand bar according to the Coast Guard.

No word on how many people are on board.

We'll bring you more on the story as it develops.

