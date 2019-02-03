Rescued German Shepherds need foster homes

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla., - Three German Shepherds rescued from a suspected puppy mill in Georgia are ready to find foster homes.

Denali, Goliath and Hollywood were three of hundreds of purebred German Shepherds rescued from a breeder. Dozens of rescue groups, including the Nassau County Humane Society, stepped in to help the dogs recover.

Denali is a two year old female, Goliath is a three year old male, and Hollywood is a two year old male. They are all looking for foster homes.

If you want to foster you cannot have any cats or small animals, must live within 45 minutes of NHS, and can't have children under the age of 12. The humane society will provide everything fosters need including crates, leashes, food and supplements. If you are interested in fostering one of the dogs you can apply on the Nassau Humane Society's website or email foster@nassauhumane.org.

"We are looking for loving fosters with dog experience, that can help these German Shepherds learn what living inside a home is like. You will be crucial in teaching your foster that the world is not a scary place and that couches, car rides, and everyday household items are wonderful experiences," said the humane society.

The German Shepherds were found living in what investigators described as deplorable conditions in rural Georgia. Their former owner Angela Powell, 51, has been charged with animal cruelty.

