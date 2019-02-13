Rescued German shepherds need names

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla., - The Nassau County Humane Society is asking for the public's help naming two German shepherds they recently received from a suspected puppy mill in South Georgia.

The humane society says the two are unsocialized and petrified. But they are comfortable together. It is unclear if the pair are bonded yet.

The humane society is asking for the public's help naming the pair, but says it is leaning toward "strong names for these sad dogs." One is a female and the other is a male.

If you are interested in fostering the other German shepherds that are ready, you can email foster@nassauhumane.org.

Goliath is already in a foster home, but Hollywood and Denali still need to find homes.

If you cannot foster, you can donate supplies or money to the humane society to help them take care of rescued animals.

