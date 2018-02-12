Rescued sea turtle released back into the ocean

Marathon, Fla. - A sea turtle named Booga is back home in the Atlanta Ocean.

The Turtle Hospital released the 125-pound loggerhead Saturday at Sombrero Beach in the Florida Keys.

Booga was rescued from a fishing trap line in late September. The sea turtle was named after the commercial fishing boat whose crew rescued it.

Her right rear flipper had to be amputated because of the entanglement, but officials say it should not impact her chance of survival. Additional treatment included antibiotics, vitamins, physical therapy and a healthy diet of squid and lettuce.

The rehabilitation was done thanks to The Turtle Hospital, the world's first licensed vet hospital to treat turtles.