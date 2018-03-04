Resentencing starts Monday for man convicted in 8-year-old girl's murder

Rasheem Dubose appears at one of several sentencing hearings after his conviction on a charge of first-degree murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The resentencing for a man convicted in the 2006 murder of an 8-year-old girl will begin Monday.

Rasheem Dubose, now 33, was convicted in the murder of DreShawna Davis 12 years ago and was sentenced to death.

She was killed when Dubose and his two brothers went gunning for her uncle in retaliation for a robbery. Police said she died in a hail of bullets fired into his house.

Prosecutors were able to prove that a bullet fired from Dubose’s gun killed DreShawna. His brothers Terrell and Tajuane Dubose were also convicted in the killing and were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Dubose must now undergo resentencing due to a Florida Supreme Court decision in 2016, which mandates all death penalty sentences to be a unanimous decision by the jury. Dubose’s death sentence was determined by an 8-4 vote.

The Florida Supreme Court upheld Dubose's conviction but threw out the death sentence because it wasn't unanimous.

He was moved from Death Row for his hearing, which will be part of the process of him getting a new sentence.

News4Jax spoke to Jacksonville-area attorney Rhonda Peoples-Waters about how long the process will take.

“It could take a matter of weeks, up to a few months,” Peoples-Waters said. “At this point, the defense and the state will begin some type of talks and negotiations to come to an agreement. Of course, the defense is going to ask the state to consider just imposing a life sentence, but if there is not an agreement, that new process will start all over again to get the jury to make that decision.”

For Dubose, the only two options are going back on death row or life in prison.

