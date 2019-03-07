2 repeat offenders fail restaurant inspections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's the 3 R's you never want to hear about when it comes to eating out: roaches, rodents, and repeat offenders. But it's exactly what health inspectors found at two Jacksonville restaurants. A food truck was also ordered to shut down temporarily.

Health inspectors say the Alma food truck, which serves tacos, rice bowls and burritos, was briefly closed for a day and the violations have nothing to do with bugs. Instead, it was a plumbing issue. Records show the truck didn't haven't any hot water in the sink. That violation was corrected by the next day.

Hunan Wok on Fort Caroline Road was forced to shut down for a day for a repeat issue with pests. Health inspectors said they found at least 39 live roaches, 5 dead roaches and roach droppings around the grease trap in the kitchen. More bugs were spotted during two follow-up inspections that same day. The restaurant didn't reopen until the bugs were all exterminated the next day.

Basil Thai Restaurant and Bar on Hendricks Avenue briefly shut down again last week. It failed three inspections on Feb. 13. Two weeks later, it failed another inspection on Feb. 28 when inspectors noted three live roaches in the kitchen. Packs of wrapped chicken were stored over a case of bread inside the freezer which led to a high-priority violation. A follow-up inspection later that day reveals the restaurant was back in compliance and allowed to reopen.

