Inspectors cite pub, hotel in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two St. Augustine restaurants kept state inspectors busy last week with a number of critical violations.

Dan Murphy's Irish Pub on A1A South was ordered to close for a day because of water draining on the floor and a lack of hot water at the sink, state regulators' records show.

According to the inspection report, the kitchen had approximately three dead roaches and 10 live roaches.

The pub reopened the next day without any critical violations.

Bugs weren't an issue at the Magnuson Hotel on Ponce de Leon Boulevard, but the restaurant did have issues with food stored at the wrong temperatures, according to state regulators' records.

INSPECTION REPORTS: Dan Murphy's Irish Pub | Magnuson Hotel

Items -- such as milk, cream cheese, yogurt and watermelon -- all had to be thrown out.

Inspectors cited the restaurant.

