3 restaurants briefly close after failed inspection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We're serving up tacos,Thai food and chicken tenders in this week's Restaurant Report.

Three Jacksonville restaurants are back in business after a brief health scare, according to public records from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Health inspectors visited La Nopalera in Jax Beach, right by the Big Lots on Beach Boulevard.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: La Nopalera Mexican Restaurant

That's where they found a dead rodent under the dishwasher along with nearly 35 rodent droppings in the kitchen. More were found the next day, which led to an emergency closure that lasted all weekend. The restaurant is back open but still needs a follow-up inspection.

Health inspectors weren't the only unexpected guests who showed up at Rowena's Cafe on University Boulevard.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Rowena's Cafe and Catering

During a surprise visit, the inspector said a rat scurried out from behind the front counter and into the the restaurant. In the kitchen, rodent droppings were found in metal pans, and on top of the oven.The report says there were too many to count. After a 3-day closure, the restaurant did pass its next inspection.

Basil Thai Restaurant on Hendricks Avenue is back in business after a brief closure.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Basil Thai Restaurant

Inspectors noticed 16 live roaches under the wok station. An employee on the cook line didn't have a hair net was cited. A sign was also missing from the sink. One day later, the restaurant cleaned up with zero high priority violations.

