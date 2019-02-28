Sewage, mold force chicken restaurant to close for day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When it comes to fried chicken and biscuits, Popeyes is a favorite for some. But the chain restaurant on Edgewood Avenue had to turn away hungry customers last week after a failed inspection and emergency closure.

According to state records, sewage water was found backing up from the floor drain, mold was on the soda nozzles and cole slaw was stored at the wrong temperature.

The inspector returned the next day and found Popeyes had fixed the problems and was able to reopen.

Next up, we're heading down to the Southside to celebrate at PDQ. The name stands for "People Dedicated to Quality," and that's exactly what health inspections found at the restaurant on Gate Parkway.

The PDQ on Gate Parkway passed a recent inspection with a clean kitchen and a perfect score.

The reports were far from perfect for two more restaurants with emergency closures. Watch News4Jax at 10 p.m. to hear what inspectors found at a popular sandwich shop and seafood restaurant on North Main Street.

