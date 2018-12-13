3 restaurants shut down briefly after visit from inspectors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chimichangas, chicken pot pie and curry chicken are what’s on the menu in this week’s Restaurant Report.

Restaurants in Duval and St. Johns counties got the order to temporarily shut down.

The Taco Charro food truck on Beach Boulevard was given the notice to close for a few hours. Inspectors say sewage water was dripping from under the food truck. It's considered a high priority violation. Another critical citation was issued for food stored at the wrong temperature. The report said the food truck was in compliance that same day.

The China Wok in St. Augustine also made a quick come back. It shut down for a day after an inspector found raw chicken stored over raw beef and shrimp. A high priority violation was also issued for food without the proper time markers. Not only were the problems fixed by the next day, the restaurant reopened with a perfect score.

Country Cabin closed on Dec. 5 and wasn’t allowed to reopen until Dec. 7. Public records from the state inspector showed the restaurant on Dunn Avenue had live roaches on the kitchen wall and floor. An employee was caught cracking eggs then placing a sandwich into a to-go container without first washing their hands. The inspector said it's a repeat violation that led to a warning.

The inspector revisited the restaurant three more times before finding the restaurant was in compliance.

