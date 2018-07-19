Four Jacksonville restaurants strike out with health violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore.

But when there’s pests at a pizzeria, that's just gross.

A Jacksonville pizzeria and three other eateries struck out with health violations in this week's Restaurant Report.

Intuition Ale Works

Beer wasn't the only thing brewing last week at Intuition Ale Works in downtown Jacksonville.

According to a recent inspection, the kitchen had eight roaches, along with a number of misplaced items.

It was cited with 11 violations, leading to a brief closure.

Intuition Ale Works opened the next day and has been in full compliance since, according to state regulators' records.

Championz Sports Bar and Lounge

Championz Sports Bar and Lounge on Normandy Boulevard took home a trophy for a spotless inspection, but it took some work first.

It was ordered to close last week after six roaches crawled through the kitchen, according to state regulators' records.

The restaurant got to cleaning and reopened the following day with a perfect score.

China 99

In Arlington, China 99, located in the shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard at Bartram Road, was briefly shut down last week after inspectors said they found about 50 roaches crawling around the kitchen.

Inspectors also noted that a household drill and paint stirrer were somehow used to stir batter.

The bizarre cooking utensils and bugs led to a one-day shutdown.

Corner Pizza

At Corner Pizza on Crane Avenue in Arlington, the staff serves up fresh pizza, hot meatball subs and calzones.

But that's not all, according to health inspectors.

Flies and roaches spotted in the kitchen and dining room forced the neighborhood restaurant to shut down Saturday and Sunday, state regulators' records show.

Walter, the manager of Corner Pizza, explained the inspector came out just days after the restaurant was treated by pest control.

"Two days before she came here, so when you get your pest control done, naturally the next couple of days, you'll have dead bugs," the manager said. "You can say I was unlucky, or, 'OK, it was time,' or, 'You got what you deserved.'"

He showed News4Jax the receipt. He also showed News4Jax the coolers, the ovens and the prep area to prove his kitchen was clean and he has nothing to hide.

"I'm pretty confident we are clean," he said. "I'm ready to let anybody that wants to see our kitchen in. I have no problem with that at all."

Corner Pizza has since been found to be in full compliance.

Walter said he's inviting everyone to check out the kitchen and see it with their own eyes if they have any doubts.

