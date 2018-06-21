5 Jacksonville restaurants hit with emergency closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - ​An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but not the health inspector! Five restaurants in Jacksonville dropped the ball in this week's Restaurant Report.

An Apple a Day

An Apple a Day, located on Independent Drive in downtown Jacksonville temporarily closed for two days. Records show the restaurant had three critical violations.

INSPECTION REPORT: An Apple a Day

11 roaches in the kitchen were spotted in the kitchen during the initial inspection- even more were found during a follow-up inspection.

Seafood salad, chicken salad, and egg salad were all tossed because of temperature abuse, according to state records.

The restaurant was back up and running before the weekend without any critical violations.

The Courtyard Café

Not too far away on West Adams Street, The Courtyard Café landed an emergency closure- their second one in less than a year.

INSPECTION REPORT: The Courtyard Café

This time around, the inspector says roaches, and over a hundred rodent droppings were found throughout the establishment. The food court style restaurant is back open after passing a follow-up inspections

Domino's Pizza

Health inspectors also zipped down to the Domino's Pizza on San Jose Boulevard. The ovens were turned off and the restaurant was shut down for a day after roaches were found.

INSPECTION REPORT: Domino's Pizza

The report also says the sink didn't have any hot water. A follow up inspection the next day was all the time that was needed for the restaurant to reopen.

Bangkok Jax Thai & Sushi

Bangkok Jax Thai & Sushi on Faye Road faced an emergency closed on June 12. The restaurant didn’t get the thumbs up to reopen until June 18th.

INSPECTION REPORT: Bangkok Jax Thai & Sushi

According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, more than two dozen dead and live critters in the woman’s restroom, near the sushi bar, on the wall and around the kitchen.

Gusto Italian Restaurant

The staff at Gusto Italian Restaurant on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach had to bolt the door after it struck out with state health inspectors. ​More than a dozen live and dead roaches were found around the restaurant. The inspector also notes dozens on food items stored at the wrong temperature.​

INSPECTION REPORT: Gusto Italian Restaurant

The owner took to Facebook to explain that lightening nailed the restaurant and that's what sparked the violations

"The coolers had been shorted out and all the bread that was waiting in the cooler to be baked the following day, the pizza toppings had gone warm and had to be thrown out," said Walter Bianchi, co-owner at Gusto Italian Restaurant.

He apologizes to customers and is welcoming everyone back as they celebrate their third anniversary.

