53 rodent droppings, flies and more found in St. Augustine restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From sushi to pasta and pizza, this week's Restaurant Report cooked up a range of selections for foodies.

But you may want to put your fork down after you hear what inspectors found. We fished through pages of health reports and reeled in a sushi restaurant in Jacksonville Heights that didn't make the grade.

Sushi Yee Take Out on 103rd Street tanked a routine inspection last week with four major violations.

INSPECTION REPORT: Sushi Yee Take Out

It shut down for a day after nine live roaches and eight dead roaches were spotted in the kitchen.

The staff wasted no time in cleaning up. Sushi Yee proudly reopened the next day without any critical violations.

The Amici Italian Restaurant on South A1A in St. Augustine closed for two days when rodents and roaches made a special appearance during the inspectors visit.

INSPECTION REPORT: Amici Italian Restaurant

The report says 53 dry rodent droppings were found near the pizza station. and storage rack. 11 live roaches and 30 flies in the kitchen only made things worse.

The bugs are gone but not all the violations. Amici Italian is due for a follow up inspection.

Coming up tonight on News4Jax at 10, things go from bad to gross at a pizza restaurant on Bowden Road. Tune in to find out which restaurant had to throw away food because of roaches found in pizza toppings.

