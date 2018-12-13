Angie's Subs wants to help slain bailiff's family with BBQ fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Slow cooked ribs and smoked brisket that melts in your mouth -- all for a good cause.

Staff at Angie's Subs in Jacksonville Beach hopes to help the family of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff Cathy Adams, who was killed in a DUI crash over the weekend.

Her husband, JSO Officer William “Jack” Adams, was seriously injured in the crash and remains in the hospital. Their teenage children suffered minor injuries.

Jack Adams is a loyal customer at Angie's Subs, and the owner, Ed Malin, said his restaurant will do what it does best to help Adams' family.

“I'll be smoking for two days straight,” Malin said. “I'm going to cook up a bunch of brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage, and pair it with some sides.”

Malin said Jack Adams came in at least once a week with his motorcycle unit.

“My staff immediately was texting me Sunday morning when we saw it on the news, and we just put our heads together (asking), 'What can we do to help?'” Malin said.

Most of the staff members know Adams by name. They said a BBQ buffet will be the perfect way to support his healing family.

“BBQ dinners is one of the things that we do best. It's one of the things that the officers enjoy, and it was the one thing we could do for this family in a time of need,” Malin said.

All you need is $20 to chow down at the fundraiser. Half of the proceeds go directly to the Adams family.

“I just don't feel like we ever give back enough or thank them enough or pat them on the back enough and when something tragic like this happens, I'm just blessed to be able to give back,” Malin said.

The BBQ fundraiser will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant at 1436 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach. Malin said plan on coming hungry, because there's going to be plenty of food.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.