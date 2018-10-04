Bugs, dirty ovens and rodent droppings all found in area restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From bugs to dirty ovens and rodent droppings, health inspectors found a little bit of everything last week that led to the temporary closure of four restaurants.

A&D Buffalo

A&D Buffalo at 9501 Arlington Expressway got the notice to briefly shut down because of two serious violations. Health inspectors say the kitchen had 12 live roaches and more than 27 dead roaches throughout the establishment.

This was the restaurants first closure and it did reopen just a few hours later during the inspectors second visit.

Ali's Fish Market

Located on West 45th Street in Royal Terrace, Ali's Fish Marker was forced to temporarily close Thursday. ​The inspector says 150 rodent dropping were found on a shelf used to store single-service items. It was also cited for five flies in the kitchen​.

During the inspectors third visit, the restaurant was allowed to reopen after it was in compliance.

CJ Crab House & Seafood Restaurant

Health inspectors forced CJ Crab House & Seafood Restaurant on Norwood Avenue to close for a day. State records show 152 rodent droppings were uncovered in areas throughout the kitchen.

Dead flies and two dead roaches were spotted in the restroom. After a third visit from inspectors, the crab house did reopen.

The Courtyard Cafe

Making our way downtown, we're back at the Courtyard Cafe on West Adams St. It's the restaurant's 4th closure this year.

Last week's inspection uncovered a repeat violation for a pizza peel stored on top of a dirty oven.

According to the report, inspectors found 25 rodent droppings in the kitchen. This time, a dropping was even found inside a flour container. Another fell from the paper towel dispenser into the sink.

