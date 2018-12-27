Derby on Park in Five Points set to close on Dec. 30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Riverside restaurant is closing its doors.

The owners of Derby on Park announced their decision to shut down on Wednesday.

The doors will be shutting this Sunday, December 30.

However, they will retain their lease of the space on Park Street and a new restaurant concept will be announced in early 2019.

News4Jax was informed that staff members were personally notified of the closure and they will remain employed throughout the transition.

Derby On Park gift cards will be honored at The Bread & Board and any future concepts or locations.

