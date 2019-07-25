Dirty vents, moldy gaskets uncovered in Gainesville restaurants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Dirty vents and moldy gaskets were uncovered at the McAlister's Deli in Gainesville, according to the Department of Health and Professional Regulation.

The restaurant on Northwest 60th Street had seven high priority violations. The citations included an order to toss out sliced turkey stored at an incorrect temperature. According to recorda, an employee was written up for touching glasses and sour cream without washing their hands first.

READ MORE: McAlister's Deli Inspection Report

Just down the street, five high-priority violations were cited at Panda Express. This is where a fly was found in the kitchen along with soiled gaskets and food stored incorrectly.

READ MORE: Panda Express Inspection Report

Both restaurants are waiting on a follow-up inspection.

