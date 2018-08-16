Double trouble: Violations found at Italian restaurant, chicken diner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's double trouble in this week's Restaurant Report. Health violations led to the temporary closures of two restaurants in Jacksonville, according to state regulators' records.

Inspection reports show the violations were found at an Italian restaurant downtown and a chicken diner in the Edgewood neighborhood of the Westside.

Casa Dora Italian Cafe

In downtown Jacksonville, Casa Dora Italian Cafe on East Forsyth Street was briefly shut down last week.

According to state regulators' records, the emergency closure was ordered after 41 dried rodent droppings were found behind a coffee maker, under the drink machine and on the floor.

Records show a trap device near the kitchen had 20 dead roaches at the time of the inspection.

The restaurant reopened within a few hours after meeting inspection standards.

Double D Chicken and Seafood

In Edgewood, Double D Chicken and Seafood on Highway Avenue failed a surprise inspection last week.

According to state regulators' records, the chicken restaurant was shut down for two days because of 11 small roaches and egg sacs found in the kitchen, at the bar and on the prep table.

When News4Jax checked out the restaurant around lunchtime this week, an employee said that the restaurant just went through a change in owners, getting a new cook and a new company name.

The employee said it used to be called Trout Fish and Chicken, and the bugs were found during the change in ownership.

Double D Chicken and Seafood reopened after a follow-up inspection.

