Inspectors find violations, but no emergency closures ordered for area restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A number of health violations were recently found at two Jacksonville-area restaurants, but no emergency closures were issued, according to state regulators' records.

Waking up to free breakfast is always a nice hotel perk. But according to health inspectors, one Jacksonville hotel had a number of violations that led to a failed inspection.

At the Quality Inn on Commonwealth Avenue, records show there were at least a dozen small flies in the kitchen and food prep area. The kitchen was cited for grease buildup, a mold-like substance on cooler shelves and ice buildup behind a walk-in freezer, according to records.

The restaurant passed a follow-up inspection the next day.

In St. Augustine, Dos Coffee & Wine on San Marco Avenue is celebrating a clean bill of health, but it took some work to get there.

During the inspector’s initial visit, 10 rodent dropping were found in the kitchen and mold was spotted inside the ice machine.

On the inspector’s second visit, the restaurant was back in compliance.

In St. Augustine Beach, the staff at Sunset Grille has been preparing to reopen Friday after freshening up for the new year.

Every year, the crew at Sunset Grille rolls up their sleeves and gets down and dirty for the restaurant's deep cleaning. The annual process gets the two-story restaurant ready for the upcoming season. The whole kitchen is scrubbed down, the bar tops are checked for damages and the ceiling gets redone with a fresh coat of paint around the building.

The restaurant reopened Friday, welcoming back customers just in time for the weekend.

