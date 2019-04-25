Hot dogs, ribs, Sunday brunch served with a side of violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On this week's menu, we've got a full rack of ribs, Sunday brunch and hamburgers served with a side of critical violations.

Four eateries in Jacksonville missed the mark and had to shut down for health violations in this week's Restaurant Report.

Casa Marina on 1st Street North shut down for half a day after a failed inspection. State records show the popular brunch spot had four dead roaches found near the restroom and kitchen that the manager discarded. The business also had nearly 25 flies according to inspectors.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Casa Marina Hotel & Restaurant

Corrective action was taken and an appointment for pest control was scheduled. The restaurant reopened that same day but still needs a follow-up inspection.

Up in Neptune Beach, Wipeouts Grill on Atlantic Boulevard made waves with a one-day closure. It had three high priority violations that include rodent droppings found in the kitchen and raw sausage stored over a box of cheese.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Wipeouts Grill

A basic violation was also issued for wet nesting cups- which is how inspectors refer to dishes that have been stacked before they're dried.

Krystal at 7459 Lem Turner Road was caught with two dead rodents on a sticky trap near stove and fryer. Grease build-up was found under the fryers and approximately 40 dry rodent droppings were spotted nearby.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Krystal

The fast-food chain shut down for a day but cleaned up just in time to open the next day. A follow-up inspection is in order.

Crazy Dawgs food truck on Atlantic Boulevard also shut down briefly after inspectors found sewage water leaking from the truck.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Crazy Dawgs

Inspectors said the manager was caught grabbing a hot dog with his bare hands because he didn't have any gloves. The food truck reopened the next day after meeting state standards.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.