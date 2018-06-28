Hyde Park restaurant fails inspection, briefly shut down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The hash browns, country fried steaks, and scrambled eggs at one Hyde Park restaurant may have earned it 3.5 stars on Yelp. But it's a recent inspection that whipped up an emergency closure at Jax What’s Cookin’.

The restaurant, located at 1921 Lane Ave South, cooked up 20 violations, seven of which were critical.

INSPECTION REPORT: Jax What's Cookin'

The inspector found at least six flies near the kitchen's back door. 26 live roaches near the dish washer, under the steam table and cooler led to a brief shut down.

The creepy crawlers were spotted during the inspector’s second visit. Records show the restaurant reopened after a third inspection the following day.

Over in Ortega, we’re giving a high five to the Lunch Boxx on Corinthian Avenue.

The sandwich shop is tucked away inside Carter's Pharmacy so you grab a bite to eat while waiting on your prescription. The neighborhood joint caught our eye for landing a perfect inspection on June 20.

