Inspection records show fumble at TIAA Bank Field concessions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a fumble for several concession stands during an inspection at TIAA Bank Field.

Close to a dozen concession stands were caught with critical violations. They include a warning in the Terrace Suite for raw oysters on the buffet that had to be thrown out. The inspector found eight containers of vanilla ice cream mix at Concession 128 with a chunky, mold-like substance.

Violations were also issued for a lack of sneeze guards and splash guards. The report says one stand had cooked pizza sitting right next to a sink where water could splash on it​.

Several follow-up inspections are in order.

An organic meal prep company based in Murray Hill ran into an emergency closure last week.

According to inspectors, Jax Beach Organic Meals on Plymouth Street had 14 live roaches and seven dead roaches in their kitchen. More were found during the inspector's second visit.

The report shows the company was allowed to reopen after a perfect inspection​ two days later.

