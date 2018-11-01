Jacksonville Beach restaurant says goodbye to customers for 3rd time

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A locally owned Jacksonville Beach restaurant said goodbye to its customers for the third time.

Homestead Restaurant is a beloved staple in Jacksonville Beach that was recently revived in April. But less than a year after its reopening, the restaurant on Penman Road closed its doors for good.

Co-owner Derek "Bo" Johns wrote in a Facebook post, "We did our best and unfortunately we just didn't have enough."

He went on to say, "I want to thank all the employees and everything they have done...sorry for letting you down."

The post has gained a lot of attention from locals on social media.

News4Jax called Johns twice for comment but never heard back.

Those in the beaches community know that the Homestead was a staple for decades.

It first opened in 1947 on Beach Boulevard but closed in 2010 before reopening as the Coppertop Pub. When the business closed the following year, it didn't re-establish itself until this April.

Now, just months later, customers will have to look elsewhere for fried chicken, creamed peas and buttermilk biscuits.

