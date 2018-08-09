Jacksonville restaurant offering free breakfast to kids on 1st day of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What's better than French toast sticks and sausage pancakes? How about free breakfast?

A restaurant on Jacksonville's Westside will be making sure no students go hungry on the first day of school for Duval County Public Schools.

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Gammy's Country Cooking at 1965 Lane Avenue South will be serving free breakfast to children.

The offer is not available to adults, and children have to be present to receive the free meal.

