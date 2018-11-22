Jacksonville-area restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If the thought of putting together a Thanksgiving spread sounds like too much of a hassle, you're in luck.

In this week's Restaurant Report, we're helping you avoid hours of cooking by visiting Jacksonville-area restaurants open this Thanksgiving.

Several restaurants are coming to the rescue Thursday by doing the cooking for you.

Mimi's Cafe on Rivercoast Drive near the St. Johns Town Center has a three-course meal that includes turkey, gravy, green bean casserole and more. It will be served from 11 a.m. till 9 p.m. Thursday. To make a reservation, call 904-620-0660.

Arden's Kafe on West Beaver Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, with a traditional Thanksgiving buffet complete with all the trimmings. No reservations are required.

In Atlantic Beach, North Beach Bistro is open from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday. The bistro's buffet includes honey-glazed ham, turkey with chestnut stuffing, bread pudding and more. Call 904-372-4105 to make a reservation.

At Buddha's Thai Bistro on 10th Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach, vegans can chow down on the annual Vegan Thanksgiving Buffet. The brunch buffet begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Thursday. Call 904-372-9149 ahead of time to make your reservation.

