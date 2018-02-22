McDonald's gets unexpected visit from roaches and health inspector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fries and an apple pie are some good sides to pair with your big Mac. But cockroaches...not so much.

It wasn't such a happy meal when inspectors surprised the McDonald's on Dunn Avenue. The restaurant was cited for eight violations, including two that were high priority. According to the inspection report, four lives roaches were spotted along the wall and by the grill in the kitchen.

They were all killed within two hours and McDonald's was back to business in just hours.

Up next is JJ's Crab House on Soutel Drive in NW Jacksonville. The seafood spot reeled in 12 violations- four of which were high priorities. Seven dead roaches were hanging out in the lobby.

A dead rodent was spotted behind the water heater. Two flies, roach droppings, and a dozen rodent droppings were also present during the inspection.

After three hours of major cleaning, the restaurant was cleared to reopen.

Dinner at one Korean restaurant got a bit hairy. Tonight on News4Jax at 10 p.m., find out what inspectors found at Gangnam Korean in Spring Park that forced a brief closure.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.