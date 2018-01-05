Mitchell's Fish Market at St. Johns Town Center closes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An up-scale seafood restaurant at the south end of the St. Johns Town Center has closed for good.

Mitchell's Fish Market has shut its doors.

Many people may have already noticed the notice on the restaurant's door, which reads, "This location has closed. We look forward to serving you at one of our sister locations."

This week, News4Jax cameras captured crews walking in and out, working to clear the decade-old restaurant. They couldn't comment on why the restaurant closed.

A spokesperson said that Mitchell's Fish Market closed after its lease with the Town Center ended.

In a statement sent to us by Mitchell Fish Market's parent company, Landry's Inc., Chief Operating Officer Howard Cole said, in part, "We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to relocate them. We are grateful for the support of our community and encourage our guests to visit us at any of our other locations in the area."

It wasn't the only Mitchell's Fish Market to close recently. The Winter Park location closed in November. The only remaining Mitchell's Fish Market in Florida is in Tampa.

