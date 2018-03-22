More than 100 rodent droppings found at Norwood restaurant

JACKSONVILLEM, Fla. - With your safety in mind, we combed through this week's most recent health inspections to find out which restaurants dropped the ball.

Blu Diner on Norwood Avenue, a seafood restaurant with a history of problems, was shut down again this week but has since reopened.

News4Jax tried to get a response from the owner but we were unsuccessful.

According to a report from the state inspector:

An emergency closure was called for 15 violations -- five of which were critical.

Over 100 dry rodent droppings were found near the buffet line -- a repeat violation.

10 live roaches and two dead roaches caught the eye of inspectors

It's the same slew of problems the restaurant was cited for in November when it had to shut down for an afternoon.

During last week's inspection, Blu Diner was also cited for removing the closure sign when the inspector came back later that day.

The restaurant remained closed after 17 rodent droppings were found the next day.

By Thursday afternoon, all the critical violations were corrected and the inspector allowed Blu Diner to reopen.

The restaurant is now waiting on a follow-up inspection.

At Mr. Snappers Fish and Chicken on Cassat Avenue in Normandy:

17 violations were found throughout the restaurant; two were high priority.

Inspectors ordered a brief closure after four lives roaches were found on the kitchen floor.

A warning was issued for an employee not wearing a hair net.

The next day, the roaches were gone and the restaurant got the all clear to reopen.

Gubbio's Italian on Baymeadows Road is alo back on our list. It didn't have to shut down this time, but it failed its most recent inspection.

One live roach and four dead ones were found in the kitchen.

This comes less than a month after it temporarily closed in February for the same problem.

