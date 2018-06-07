More than 2 dozen roaches found at Thai restaurant in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Would you lose your appetite if you found out there was a bug near your take-out? How about 27 roaches?

Inspection records from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation show that’s how many roaches an inspector found last week at the Tup Tim Thai Restaurant on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT: Tup Tim Thai Restaurant

The restaurant was forced to close Wednesday afternoon until Friday afternoon.

27 roaches were spotted under take-out bags near the front prep table, near the prep cooler, by the back door and under the cook line. Eight dead critters in the kitchen led to another warning.

The bugs were a reoccurring problem during each of the inspections four follow-up inspections. It was during the fifth inspection that the restaurant was pest-free.

Tup Tim Thai Restaurant reopened on June 1st. It is scheduled for a follow-up inspection.

