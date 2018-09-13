More than just seafood found at 2 restaurants, inspectors say

Two seafood restaurants in Northeast Florida offered more than customers bargained for last week, according to the state regulators' records.

Health inspectors said roaches led to brief shutdowns at a St. Augustine seafood eatery and a Jacksonville crab shack.

Aunt Kate's Restaurant

A family night out at Aunt Kate's Restaurant in Vilano Beach usually involves seafood with a view.

But inspectors said they had to shut down the riverfront restaurant last week because of four critical health violations.

INSPECTION REPORTS: Aunt Kate's Restaurant

According to state inspectors, 25 roaches crawled out from under and around a burner stove in the kitchen. Behind the stove, inspectors said, they found eight more dead roaches. More dead bugs were spotted behind a saute cooler, inspectors said.

In a Facebook post, the owners wrote that a piece of equipment was the cause of the problem and they removed it then fumigated and sanitized the restaurant.

Aunt Kate's Restaurant passed a follow-up inspection the next day and has reopened for business.

Mojo's Crab Shack

Inspectors also made their way up to Northwest Jacksonville, where an emergency closure was ordered last week for Mojo's Crab Shack on Edgewood Avenue North.

Inspectors reported more than two dozen live roaches and one egg sac in the restaurant.

INSPECTION REPORTS: Mojo's Crab Shack

More roaches continued to show up with each follow-up inspection, according to state regulators' records.

It wasn't until four days later when Mojo's Crab Shack was reopened after passing an inspection.

