Murray's Taco Bodega, MLG restaurants celebrate grand openings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two new restaurants in Jacksonville are offering a new place to enjoy Taco Tuesdays and upscale dining.

In Murray Hill, Murray's Taco Bodega on Edgewood Avenue celebrated its grand opening this week. It's owned by the same owners of Maple Street Biscuit Company, so don't be surprised if you find similarities.

The menu includes a brisket taco, jerk chicken taco and chips with queso.

In downtown Jacksonville, it's a new chapter for the old Seminole Club building. You may remember Sweet Pete's candy shop reopened last Friday. Right below it, MLG restaurant also celebrated a grand opening.

The beautiful three-story building where the Candy Apple Cafe used to stand looks the same outside.

But step inside, and you'll notice significant changes.

Chef Roderick Smith is bringing an upscale dining experience to downtown visitors with MLG.

The Chicago-based restaurant is owned by Marcus Lemonis, who owns part of the building and is part owner of Sweet Pete's upstairs.

Black and gold chairs, framed art from local artists and new decor give it a modern look.

The menu features seafood, sandwiches, flat breads and salad.

MLG is open Tuesday through Sunday, serving lunch and dinner right on the corner of Hogan and Duval streets.

