True Food Kitchen opens at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eating a healthy, well-balanced meal is now a little easier at the St. Johns Town Center.

True Food Kitchen opened its doors this week, offering health-conscious options.

News4Jax got to go behind the scenes in this week's Restaurant Report to find out what's drawing crowds in.

"We have nutrient-dense ingredients, really beautiful fresh vegetables, grass-fed meats and antibiotic-free proteins," said Christine Barone, CEO of True Food Kitchen.

The folks at True Food Kitchen are proving that healthy eating doesn't have to be hard. At True Food Kitchen, everything on the menu is made from scratch.

"To have a teriyaki sauce that was actually boiled in the pack with pineapple instead of coming from a can is actually still very unique," Barone said.

Guests can taste the difference.

"Really good," customer Anthony Sutton said. "Very fresh, very clean, very tasty."

They can see the difference with the natural, earthy vibe and decor. They can also watch it all come together through the open-style kitchen that offers a front-row view of the action.

Guests will find several gluten-free, organic, vegetarian and vegan options. The bar also serves alcohol and fresh-pressed juices.

True Food Kitchen, located next to J. Alexander's on the southern end of the Town Center, is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.