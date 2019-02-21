New restaurant jazzing up soul food; Avondale staple opening sister deli

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A locally owned deli will be opening a second location in Jacksonville and, if you like jazz music, there's a new restaurant and lounge opening soon in Riverside.

One local chef is jazzing up soul food with the new restaurant and lounge in Riverside, right where the former Blind Rabbit and Hamburger Mary's used to be located on King Street.

Jazzy's Restaurant and Lounge has live music, fresh seafood, comfort food and desserts. Celestia Mobley is the mastermind behind it all.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. Friday.

Jazzy’s held a soft opening this week, and its grand opening is set for early March.

Nearby, there's an Avondale staple that will be branching out to Jacksonville's Southside.

Pinegrove Market and Deli announced the launch of a sister deli called Mama B's on Powers Avenue.

The kitchen has deli items, soups and burgers.

An opening date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.