Onions with gnaw marks, rodent droppings, flies found in area restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Smoked ribs, brisket and pulled pork​ are what's on tap in this week's Restaurant Report.

We've got a lot of options when it comes to barbecue on the First Coast. But not all were up to par when state inspectors stopped by.

In Green Cove Springs, Charlies Southern Bistro on Orange Avenue temporarily shut down last week.

That's the second time in the same month. Once again, rodents were the main problem; inspectors found droppings on containers of food. The unwanted guests also chewed through a bag of onions stored on the floor. The tainted food was thrown out and the restaurant reopened later that day.

Pele's Wood Fire Pizza food truck in St. Augustine faced a brief closure last week because it didn't have any hot water or proof of food safety training. Inspectors add that flies were found in the food prep area. The food truck was back in compliance two days later.

Back in Duval County, Holley's Barbecue on Moncrief Road temporarily shut down for three high-priority violations. More than 100 rodent droppings and a handful of flies were found inside. The restaurant was cleaned up by the inspectors' next visit and got the green light to open the next day.

Jumpin' Jax House of Food in Atlantic Beach closed briefly when inspectors found raw bacon stored on a rack over bean burgers and hot dogs.That's a high priority food storage violation. Sewage from outside was also brought inside through a delivery cart. The restaurant is now open and in compliance.

