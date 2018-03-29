Over 200 rodent droppings found in Cedar Hills restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a busy week for health inspectors. Three restaurants were temporarily closed for violations including a heated confrontation, and more than 200 rodent droppings found in one kitchen.

In Cedar Hills, 23 Flavors on Confederate Point Road had more than 23 problems when the inspector stopped by. According to the inspection report, over 30 flies, roaches, roach eggs sacs, and more than 200 rodents droppings had to be cleaned and removed.

The report shows two more citations were marked later that day when the restaurant came back and things got heated:

"Operator removed sign posted by inspector. Operator stated 'you are not putting that sticker on my door'. Operator removed three stickers placed by inspector. Operator pulled first sticker from my hand before I could place it on the door. After putting second sticker on door, operator physically pushed me out of the way and removed sticker, I stated if he touched me again I was going to call police." -Inspection report from March 23, 208.

The follow-up inspection came the next day and they were allowed to reopen.

Little Caesars on Beach Boulevard on the Southside faced a brief closure after two dead roaches and 18 live roaches were spotted crawling behind the baseboard tiles on the wall by the pizza oven. A high priority violation was also isseed because hot water took too long to reach the restroom sinks. The report says employees were using only cold water to wash their hands and that resulted in a warning. The pests were cleaned up and the restaurant reopened later that same day.

Coming up on News4Jax at 10 p.m. we're visiting The Loop Pizza Grill in Neptune Beach where a recent closure has left a black eye for the franchise. Hear what else the owner had to say about the diner that's been closed for a week.

