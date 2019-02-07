Over 80 red flags found crawling in 3 restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A popular sandwich shop, a Southside Chinese restaurant, and a Northside seafood restaurant all get a failing grade, leading to three closures in this week's Restaurant Report.

Dozens of red flags were spotting crawling around the kitchen at the Subway on University Boulevard in Englewood. According to inspectors, it had a problem with roaches that led to a three-day closure. They found six live roaches in a cabinet, under a reach-in cooler, and on the floor near the sandwich line.

More roaches were found during each follow-up inspection. It didn't meet state standards until the inspector's fifth visit when the business reopened.

On the Southside, Golden House on Baymeadows Road was briefly shut down for a day. The inspector found 30 to 40 roaches under a plastic bin in the prep area. Two live roaches were also spotted under the rice cooker. More dead bugs were uncovered throughout the kitchen, according to public records. An employee declined to comment when we visited, but the restaurant did reopen a day later without a single bug in site.

King Craw on Nautica Drive near the River City Martketplace was forced to shut down last Tuesday. Reports show more than 80 live roaches and 50 dead roaches were spotted throughout the kitchen and storage area. During the inspection, an employee was even killing roaches with their hands. They had gloves on and removed them before handling food. However a citation was issued because they didn't first wash their hands. More roaches were found during each followup inspection. The restaurant reopened a week later on Thursday. The manager wasn't available when we checked in, but we did leave our number and will update this article as soon as we hear back.

