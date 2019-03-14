Pests and other kitchen nightmares found in this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From rodents to food storage and other kitchen nightmares, health inspectors stayed busy with restaurants in Jacksonville that faced emergency closures.

According to state inspectors, the C & W Soul Wings & Things restaurant at 1501 Lane Avenue South temporarily closed on March 4. Records show there were flies in the kitchen, live roaches throughout the front counters and dead roaches that had to be swept up. The inspector also spotted one live roach on the take-out bags in the front counter area. Another citation was issued for cups stored on the floor.

The restaurant was back in compliance days and allowed to reopen on March 7.

Health inspectors said they briefly shut down Blu Diner on Norwood Avenue because of hazards found on baking materials. 16 dried droppings were spotted on a bag of flour, a container of cake icing and a baking pan. With some cleaning, the restaurant re-opened later that day without any high priority violations. A follow-up inspection is now in order.

